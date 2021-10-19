(AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool head into their third Champions League group stage match high on confidence after a fine run of form, but they face their toughest test in Europe this season as they face Atletico Madrid. The Spanish champions have been in solid, if unspectacular, form this term - taking four points from the two group games so far and fourth in LaLiga, three points off top spot.

Notably, Atleti also knocked the Reds out of this competition when they were holders in 2020, something Jurgen Klopp’s team will be keen to put right. However, they also have extremely good memories of the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium - as they beat Tottenham on this ground to win the Champions League the campaign prior.

Liverpool come into the game off the back of a five-goal thumping of Watford at the weekend, where Mohamed Salah once more showed his immense current form with a spectacular solo goal. This is the first of two successive encounters between the sides in the group stage, which could dictate who progresses as group winners. Follow all the match action and team news as Atletico Madrid host Liverpool below after Brugge vs Man City: