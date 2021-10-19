Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight
The Reds and rojiblancos are the group’s two unbeaten teams – follow all the latest updates from Madrid
Liverpool head into their third Champions League group stage match high on confidence after a fine run of form, but they face their toughest test in Europe this season as they face Atletico Madrid. The Spanish champions have been in solid, if unspectacular, form this term - taking four points from the two group games so far and fourth in LaLiga, three points off top spot.
Notably, Atleti also knocked the Reds out of this competition when they were holders in 2020, something Jurgen Klopp’s team will be keen to put right. However, they also have extremely good memories of the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium - as they beat Tottenham on this ground to win the Champions League the campaign prior.
Liverpool come into the game off the back of a five-goal thumping of Watford at the weekend, where Mohamed Salah once more showed his immense current form with a spectacular solo goal. This is the first of two successive encounters between the sides in the group stage, which could dictate who progresses as group winners. Follow all the match action and team news as Atletico Madrid host Liverpool below after Brugge vs Man City:
Half-time: Club Brugge 0 - 2 Man City
45+3 mins: A very dominant and professional performance from Manchester City sees them two goals up away from home. Club Brugge have hardly had a chance in front of goal and City’s sharp passing in the final third has been brilliant.
It’s been the perfect response from Pep Guardiola’s men after their defeat to PSG last time out.
Club Brugge 0 - 2 Man City
45 mins: Three minutes of added time to play at the end of the first half. Stanley Nsoki picked up a yellow card for his challenge on Mahrez too.
GOAL! Club Brugge 0 - 2 Man City (Mahrez, 43’)⚽️
43 mins: Mahrez converts from the spot! Mignolet dives to his left and Mahrez slots in into the opposite bottom corner. City double their lead.
Penalty to Man City!
Club Brugge 0 - 1 Man City
42 mins: Nsoki can’t believe what he’s just done. City quickly pass the ball across the edge of the box with their one-touch passes. The ball is played behind Nsoki and comes to Mahrez. He dribbles it into the box as the defender lunges in. The ball is gone and Nsoki whips Mahrez’s legs out from under him. Easy decision for the referee.
Club Brugge 0 - 1 Man City
39 mins: Brugge have another chance to send the ball into the box from a set piece as Sowah’s cross is blocked by Bernardo. De Ketelaere delivers the corner but it hits the top of Nsoki’s head and bounces out of play for a Man City throw in.
Club Brugge 0 - 1 Man City
36 mins: Sobol gets forward down the left wing and sparks some life into the Belgian crowd as his ball into the box is sent behind for a corner by Ruben Dias. Dias then wins the initial header as the corner ball is whipped into the box before a clearance sends City away on the counter.
Grealish looks to release Foden down the left side but he’s shoulder-to-shoulder with Sobol and can’t generate the pace needed to beat Mignolet to the ball.
Club Brugge 0 - 1 Man City
33 mins: Phil Foden’s pass for that goal was exceptional, it got Pep Guardiola off his feet with sheer delight.
Aymeric Laporte gives away a foul and picks up a yellow card but Walker deals with the free kick as De Ketelaere chips the set piece into the box.
GOAL! Club Brugge 0 - 1 Man City (Cancelo, 30’)⚽️
30 mins: City finally score! It’s a simple move in the end. Phil Foden flicks the ball over the top of the Brugge defence as Joao Cancelo makes a run inside. He brings the ball down onto his chest, shakes off a shouder barge from Kamal Sowah and pokes the ball underneath Mignolet to find the back of the net! Lovely move from Manchester City.
Club Brugge 0 - 0 Man City
29 mins: Chance! Foden carries the ball down the inside left challenge before slotting Bernardo into the box. He cuts the ball back through the legs of a defender and picks out De Bruyne. De Bruyne sets himself and fires a shot straight at Mignolet in goal who easily catches the ball.
Club Brugge 0 - 0 Man City
27 mins: Rodri flicks an early diagonal ball over to the right side of the box where Walker has made a decent run into the area. He wins the header and tries to knock the ball back to Grealish but Mignolet gets inbetween the ball and the player and plucks it out of the air.
