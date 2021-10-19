Liverpool are aiming to maintain their perfect start in the Champions League when they travel to Atletico Madrid in Group B.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are in a terrific vein of form, having thrashed Porto last time out in Europe, while Mohamed Salah starred once again in a 5-0 victory over Watford at the weekend.

Those results have left Liverpool in pole position in a tricky Group B, two points clear of Atletico, who snatched a late victory against AC Milan last time out.

Diego Simeone’s side have not been at their best yet as they bid to defend their La Liga crown, but a 2-0 victory over Barcelona prior to the international break sees them come into tonight’s tie full of confidence.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 8pm BST on Tuesday 19 October.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live via BT Sport 2 and the BT Sport App, with coverage beginning at 7.45pm BST.

What is the team news?

Stefan Savic is suspended while Matheus Cunha and Jose Gimenez are both set to miss out but, in more positive news for Atletico, Marcos Llorente may be in line to return.

Alisson and Fabinho are set to feature after flying straight to Madrid from Brazil. However, Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones are both set to miss out, while Harvey Elliott continues his long recovery on the sidelines.

Predicted line-ups

Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Felipe, Kondogbia, Hermoso; Trippier, De Paul, Koke, Lemar, Carrasco; Suarez, Griezmann.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

What are the odds?

Atletico - 11/5

Draw - 23/10

Liverpool - 5/4