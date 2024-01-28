Portu takes Girona back to the top of LaLiga

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Portu’s smart finish saw Girona return to the top of LaLiga with victory at Celta Vigo.

The season’s surprise package continue to keep Real Madrid at bay and Portu’s goal was enough to see them win 1-0 on Sunday afternoon.

Sevilla, meanwhile, remain just a point clear of the relegation zone after being held to a 1-1 draw at home to Osasuna.

Isaac Romero had put the hosts ahead only for Ante Budimir to level 10 minutes after the restart, with Suso sent off for Sevilla in the latter stages.

Cadiz are a point behind Sevilla having played out a goalless draw with Athletic Bilbao while Samuel Lino and Memphis Depay goals saw Atletico Madrid beat Valencia 2-0.

Marie-Louise Eta made history as she became the first female coach to take charge of a Bundesliga fixture, guiding Union Berlin to victory over Darmstadt.

The 32-year-old took charge of the strugglers for their home game against bottom club Darmstadt with Nenad Bjelica suspended and Eta’s first experience leading a side in the division ended with a 1-0 victory courtesy of Benedict Hollerbach’s strike just after the hour.

Elsewhere, Niclas Fullkrug hit a hat-trick as Borussia Dortmund downed Bochum 3-1.

The Germany striker converted an early penalty to put Dortmund ahead, then restored the lead and rounded off his night with another spot-kick after a Nico Schlotterbeck own goal had drawn the visitors level.

High-flying Brest came from two goals behind to earn a draw at Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain.

The reigning champions appeared to be coasting to all three points after goals from Marco Asensio and Randal Kolo Muani had them in charge at the break.

But Mahdi Camara reduced the arrears 10 minutes after the restart before Mathias Pereira Lage struck to earn third-placed Brest a share of the spoils, with PSG’s night made worse still when Bradley Barcola was sent off in stoppage time.

David Costa and Andy Diouf scored either side of half-time as Lens won 2-0 at Toulouse while Reims and Nantes played out a goalless draw.

Substitute Andre Ayew hit a last-gasp equaliser as Le Havre earned an entertaining 3-3 draw at Lorient, who had led heading into the closing stages.

An Emmanuel Sabbi penalty put the visitors in front before Imran Louza and Ayman Kari goals turned the tide.

Ayew levelled with five minutes to go before Mohamed Bamba thought he had earned the points in stoppage time – only for Ayew to strike again.

A Shamar Nicholson equaliser earned struggling Clermont a point at home to Strasbourg, who had taken the lead through Moise Sahi, with Montpellier and Lille drawing 0-0.

Lautaro Martinez struck early on as Inter Milan returned to the Serie A summit with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Fiorentina, for whom Nicolas Gonzalez missed a late penalty.

Elsewhere, Lazio and Napoli competed in a forgettable goalless draw at the Stadio Olimpico while Caleb Ekuban hit the winner as Genoa came from behind to beat Lecce 2-1.

Nikola Krstovic put the visitors ahead just after the half-hour but Mateo Retegui equalised with 20 minutes remaining and Ekuban completed the comeback soon after.

Andrea Colpani’s goal was enough for Monza to beat Sassuolo 1-0 and Kaio Jorge’s goal cancelled out Tomas Suslov’s penalty as Frosinone drew at Hellas Verona.