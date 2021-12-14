Barcelona could offer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang an escape from Arsenal in January

Barcelona could offer a solution to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's problems, as the Spanish club are looking for a striker in January, and the Arsenal forward is a player they are considering.

The Camp Nou hierarchy are naturally alert to Aubameyang's current situation at Arsenal, with the club announcing on Tuesday that he has been stripped of the captaincy over disciplinary breaches.

Barcelona are understood to "badly need" a striker, with the board willing to make concessions to new manager Xavi Hernandez in this regard - despite their financial restrictions - with Manchester United’s Edinson Cavani another strong option.

Whether that willingness extends to Aubameyang's huge wages is a potential complication. The Independent has been told that the Gabonese international is unwilling to take a paycut, which reduces his potential options, but also naturally represents a negotiating position with Arsenal.

There is another potential avenue in that Barcelona's financial situation means they would prefer swap deals, and would prefer to recoup some value in Ousmane Dembele before his contract runs out in the summer.

Intermediaries have floated the idea of swapping Aubameyang for Dembele, especially since both are in the same wage bracket, of above £200,000. Aubameyang is understood to earn around £30,000 to £50,000 more.

Cavani may prove an easier deal for Barcelona to do, especially given Manchester United's surplus of forwards.