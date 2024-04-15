Mallorca investigate alleged racist gesture made towards Aurelien Tchouameni

Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Betting email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Mallorca are working with the police to investigate an alleged racist gesture made during a 1-0 home defeat by Real Madrid on Saturday.

Videos on social media appeared to show a fan at the Son Moix Stadium making a racist gesture towards Real midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who scored the only goal of the match just after half-time.

In the same fixture last year, Mallorca fans were filmed racially abusing Real’s Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr, with Mallorca revoking a fan’s membership card for three years.

“In yesterday’s match between RCD Mallorca and Real Madrid, images have been identified in which a person made racist gestures,” Mallorca said in a statement on Sunday.

“The club has activated the protocol against violence in football and is collaborating with the National Police in the identification of this person.”

The individual who abused Vinicius Jr was also found to have made “xenophobic insults” towards Samu Chukwueze, then of Villarreal, just two weeks after the incident during the game against Real Madrid.

Real Valladolid suspended 12 season ticket holders in February of last year for abusing the Brazilian forward during a league encounter in December 2022, while Valencia were fined and hit with a partial stadium ban.

Tchouameni’s goal secured a fourth successive win for the Spanish capital club as they maintained their eight-point lead at the top of La Liga.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side travel to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday.

Reuters