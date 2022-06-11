Aurelien Tchouameni transfer: Real Madrid sign France midfielder from Monaco in £85m deal

Tchouameni has signed a six-year deal and is due to undergo a medical on Tuesday.

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 11 June 2022 13:26
Aurelien Tchouameni, centre, has signed a six-year deal with Real Madrid (Darko Bandic/AP)
Real Madrid have announced the signing of France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco for a reported fee of over £85m.

Tchouameni, 22, who had been linked with Liverpool, Manchester United and Paris St Germain, has agreed a six-year deal with the Spanish champions and will undergo a medical on Tuesday.

A Real Madrid statement read: “Real Madrid CF and AS Monaco have agreed on the transfer of the player Aurelien Tchouameni, who will be linked to the club for the next six seasons.

“Next Tuesday, June 14, at 12:00 at Real Madrid City, the presentation ceremony for Aurelien Tchouameni as a new Real Madrid player will take place after the corresponding medical examination. Aurelien Tchouameni will then appear before the media.”

Tchouameni was voted young player of the year in Ligue 1 last season after making 46 appearances in all competitions for Monaco, who he helped to a third-placed finish.

He has established himself in Didier Deschamps’ France squad ahead of the World Cup finals in Qatar, starting in all three of their Nations League games this month.

Tchouameni made 95 appearances in total for Monaco during two-and-a-half seasons following his arrival from first club Bordeaux in January 2020.

