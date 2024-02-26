Jump to content

Nike to sell Australia women’s goalkeeper jersey after latest backlash

It follows the furore over England goalkeeper Mary Earps’ goalkeeping jersey

Aadi Nair
Monday 26 February 2024 09:08
Comments
<p>Australia's goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold starred at the World Cup </p>

Australia’s goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold starred at the World Cup

(AFP via Getty Images)

Fans will be able to buy the Australia women’s goalkeeper kit worn by Mackenzie Arnold at last year’s Women’s World Cup, Football Australia (FA) said on Monday.

Arnold was Player of the Match in Australia’s quarter-final win over France, making a string of saves late in the game and stopping three penalties in a shootout victory.

The purple jersey she wore during the tournament was not on sale during the Women’s World Cup, which led to criticism of manufacturer Nike from fans.

After the tournament, Nike said it will make its women’s teams goalkeeper kits available for fans to buy, with England goalkeeper Mary Earps’s replica jersey being released in October.

In a statement on Monday, FA said the goalkeeper’s jersey will go on sale from Tuesday.

“The support we as goalkeepers have felt from our fans over the last year has been absolutely incredible,” Australia goalkeeper Arnold said.

“It means so much to me that we’ll head into another huge year for our team, and our sport, knowing that our families, friends and fans will be backing us all the way, and wearing our jerseys with pride.”

The Matildas next face Uzbekistan on Wednesday in the second leg of a qualifier for this year’s Paris Olympics. Australia, who won the first leg 3-0, are looking to qualify for their third straight Games.

Reuters

