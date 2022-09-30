Jump to content

Newcastle reach deal to sign Australia teenager Garang Kuol

Kuol made his international debut for Australia against New Zealand last week.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 30 September 2022 09:02
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has added another young star to his squad (Jacob King/PA)
Newcastle have reached an agreement to sign 18-year-old striker Garang Kuol from Australian A-League side Central Coast Mariners in January.

Kuol made his international debut for Australia against New Zealand last week, becoming the youngest Socceroo since Harry Kewell in 1996.

He only made his A-League debut for the Mariners in April but made an immediate impression, scoring four goals in his first seven appearances as a substitute.

Kuol told Newcastle’s official website: “It’s unreal. As a young boy in Australia, the Premier League is the main thing that everyone watches but nobody actually thinks they’ll reach those heights.

“To be one of those people, to be in the position I am, it’s amazing.

“Now that I’ve signed for Newcastle, I want to train hard, play hard, hopefully go to the World Cup and come back here.”

