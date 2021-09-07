Scotland’s World Cup qualification campaign received an important boost at the weekend as the Tartan Army scraped a 1-0 win over Moldova, but now a much bigger test awaits as they travel to Austria.

Steve Clarke’s side are third in Group F, just two points behind Israel and the all-important play-off spot, but they must at least avoid defeat in Vienna to keep their Qatar 2022 hopes intact as the top four all face each other in this round of games.

Goalscoring remains a problem for Scotland, as eight goals in their five games so far attest to, and a resolute defensive showing will be of paramount importance as a result.

Austria, who were also at Euro 2020 this summer with the Scots, are fourth in the group after a surprising and heavy 5-2 defeat to Israel in midweek - they too will look at this fixture as a must-win occasion to get back in contention for the top two.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the crucial clash.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 7:45pm BST on Tuesday 7 September at the Ernst-Happel Stadion.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app. If you're not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Austria are missing key midfield pair Xaver Schlager and new Bayern Munich signing Marcel Sabitzer. Julian Baumgartlinger is another absentee and changes are likely after the heavy defeat in midweek.

Scotland must check the fitness of both Andy Robertson and Stephen O’Donnell but the manager is likely to keep most of his starting line-up the same as against Moldova, despite missing a host of chances to add to the scoreline. Che Adams could be the beneficiary as they look for a more clinical edge. Ryan Fraser, Nathan Patterson and Kenny McLean all withdrew from the squad ahead of the match.

Predicted line-ups

AUT - Bachmann; Lainer, Lienhart, Hinteregger, Ulmer; Laimer, Grillitsch, Alaba, Baumgartner; Arnautovic; Gregoritsch

SCO - Gordon; Hendry, Hanley, Tierney; O’Donnell, Gilmour, McGinn, Robertson; Christie; Dykes, Adams

Odds

Austria 13/15

Draw 13/5

Scotland 9/2

Prediction

Grim determination and defensive organisation will be the keys for Scotland to get something out of the game - we’ll back them to mostly hold firm and snatch something at the other end, but both nations must improve on their midweek showings. Austria 1-1 Scotland.