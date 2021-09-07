Scotland travel to Austria for their sixth and must crucial World Cup qualifier of the group stage so far, needing to at least avoid defeat to stay in touch for a potential spot at Qatar 2022.

Denmark are clear at the top but face second-place Israel at the same time that Austria, fourth, face the Scots, third - it’s a round of games which could put one of the nations more or less out of the running for a play-off place if results go against them.

Steve Clarke’s team saw off Moldova in midweek, but the less than stellar 1-0 scoreline highlighted how goalscoring remains a real issue for the Scots.

Austria, meanwhile, suffered a heavy defeat to Israel and may look to make sweeping alterations to both personnel and tactics as they look to pick up a first win of the group stage which isn’t against the minnows of Moldova or the Faroe Islands - which is also Scotland’s group record so far.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 7:45pm BST on Tuesday 7 September at the Ernst-Happel Stadion.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app.

What is the team news?

Austria are missing key midfield pair Xaver Schlager and new Bayern Munich signing Marcel Sabitzer. Julian Baumgartlinger is another absentee and changes are likely after the heavy defeat in midweek.

Scotland must check the fitness of both Andy Robertson and Stephen O’Donnell but the manager is likely to keep most of his starting line-up the same as against Moldova, despite missing a host of chances to add to the scoreline. Che Adams could be the beneficiary as they look for a more clinical edge. Ryan Fraser, Nathan Patterson and Kenny McLean all withdrew from the squad ahead of the match.

Predicted line-ups

AUT - Bachmann; Lainer, Lienhart, Hinteregger, Ulmer; Laimer, Grillitsch, Alaba, Baumgartner; Arnautovic; Gregoritsch

SCO - Gordon; Hendry, Hanley, Tierney; O’Donnell, Gilmour, McGinn, Robertson; Christie; Dykes, Adams

Prediction

Grim determination and defensive organisation will be the keys for Scotland to get something out of the game - we’ll back them to mostly hold firm and snatch something at the other end, but both nations must improve on their midweek showings. Austria 1-1 Scotland.