Guglielmo Vicario urges Tottenham to come together for European success

Guglielmo Vicario has called for togetherness as Tottenham’s season threatens to spiral out of control after a flat display in a 1-0 loss at AZ Alkmaar on Thursday.

Italy goalkeeper Vicario was involved in a heated exchange with the travelling Spurs fans at full-time following a lacklustre showing in the first leg of the club’s last-16 Europa League tie in the Netherlands.

An 18th-minute own-goal from Lucas Bergvall means Tottenham have work to do to reach the quarter-finals and it took until two minutes from time for the visitors to register a shot on target at AFAS Stadion.

Vicario went over to the away supporters following an 18th loss of the campaign and seemed to urge them to lift their spirits, but was met with anger from a disgruntled fanbase desperate for a 17-year trophy drought to end.

Tottenham’s only hope of silverware this term rests on overturning a one-goal deficit in Thursday’s second leg in north London and Vicario insists unity is key.

“I can understand the frustration of the fans, but we still have a lot to play for, especially in the second leg. It’s just a way of trying to stay together because we have the opportunity to go through to the next round,” Vicario insisted.

“We need them every game, home and away. We know they are very important for us and now is a big moment of the season. And with them we can play with one more man on the pitch so it’s so important.

“I can really understand the disappointment they had because we didn’t show our level of football. It’s disappointing for us but we have to analyse and forget, and be ready for the next round.

“We still have another game to play against AZ at our place, so it’s the moment to stick together now because we can go through this round.”

Spurs will have to vastly improve if they are to progress and Ange Postecoglou’s team are arguably only still in the tie after Vicario made saves to deny AZ dangerous duo Troy Parrott and Ernest Poku.

Before AZ visit next week, Tottenham on Sunday host seventh-placed Bournemouth, who are 10 points above the north London club.

Vicario added: “We take the responsibility for what happened but now we’re going to show the real Spurs in the next game.

“The performance is nowhere near the level we should have played this game. We know it’s frustrating. The result of course is not great, but we have to play the second leg, so it’s on us.

“Now we have to analyse but also forget straight away this game. We have a big game on Sunday and ready for the second leg next Thursday.”