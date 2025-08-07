Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The nominees for the 2025 Ballon d’Or have been announced, with PSG duo Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha leading the 30-player nominations alongside Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal.

PSG’s treble-winning season and maiden Champions League win means that members of Luis Enrique’s squad dominate the nominations, with 10 players nominated including Dembele, Vitinha and midfield partner Fabian Ruiz and full-back duo Nuno Mendes and Achraf Hakimi.

open image in gallery A pivotal role in PSG's treble-winning season means Ousmane Dembele is the early favourite to win the Ballon d'Or ( Getty Images )

Mo Salah and Cole Palmer headline the Premier League contingent, with the former producing a record-setting season as he led Liverpool to a record-equalling 20th top-flight title while Palmer was instrumental to Chelsea’s victorious Club World Cup campaign.

Barcelona’s domestic double and impressive Champions League run sees Raphinha and Pedri nominated alongside emerging star Yamal, while Scott McTominay is one of the new names on the nomination sheet, with the former Manchester United man having led Napoli to a Scudetto with 12 goals and six assists in Serie A.

open image in gallery McTominay's key role in Napoli's Serie A title win means he earns a first nomination ( Getty Images )

The women’s award – known as the Ballon d’Or Feminin – is dominated by players belonging to Euros finalists England and Spain, with 10 nominations between the two.

Unsurprisingly, Euro winners England have three nominees, including captain Leah Williamson, Chloe Kelly and Alessia Russo, who is among the favourites after also leading Arsenal to a second win in the Women’s Champions League.

Two-time Ballon d’Or winners Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmati – the current holder – are among the favourites, with Patri Guijarro and Esther Gonzalez among the other Spanish players to earn a nomination.

open image in gallery Aitana Bonmati is bidding for a third straight Ballon d'Or ( Getty Images )

The Ballon d’Or ceremonies takes place at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on 22 September, with the main gongs presented alongside awards for the best young player (known as the Kopa Trophy), the best goalkeeper (the Yashin Trophy) and the best men’s and women’s coach and clubs.

Here is the list of men’s nominees in full:

Ousmane Dembele (PSG)

Vitinha (PSG)

Fabian Ruiz (PSG)

Nuno Mendes (PSG)

Achraf Hakimi (PSG)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG)

Desire Doue (PSG)

Joao Neves (PSG)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (PSG)

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

Raphinha (Barcelona)

Pedri (Barcelona)

Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Florian Wirtz (Liverpool)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool)

Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

Scott McTominay (Napoli)

Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid)

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

Vini Jr (Real Madrid)

Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)

Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan)

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

Michael Olise (Bayern Munich)

Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund)

Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting CP/Arsenal)

Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City)