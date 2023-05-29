Jump to content

Football rumours: Barcelona set sights on Bruno Guimaraes

The Spanish giants could reportedly sign Newcastle’s Brazilian midfielder.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 29 May 2023 07:21
Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes during the Premier League match at St. James’ Park, Newcastle. Picture date: Sunday March 12, 2023.
(PA Wire)

What the papers say

As the Premier League season comes to an end, the summer transfer season is just beginning and Newcastle will have to fight to keep midfielder Bruno Guimaraes from Barcelona. The Times says Barcelona believe it will cost them around £87million to sway Newcastle to let go of the 25-year-old Brazilian.

Chelsea will be looking to put this season behind them after securing former Tottenham and Paris St Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino on a three-year contract, according to the Guardian. The Blues finished 12th this season.

The Sun says promoted Sheffield United are looking at 24-year-old Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O’Brien, who is currently out on loan to DC United in MLS, to help bolster their squad for the top flight.

Social media round-up

Recommended

Players to watch

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: Liverpool have sights set on the Lazio midfielder with the Serbian’s contract set to expire in 2024, according to Goal.

Kim Min-jae: Manchester United and Newcastle are interested in signing the 26-year-old South Korean defender from Napoli, according to Spanish outlet Fijaches and Givemesport.

