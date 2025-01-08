Hansi Flick happy after Barcelona allowed to register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor
Olmo and Victor were both named in Barcelona’s Super Cup party, but were not listed in Wednesday’s matchday squad.
Barcelona boss Hansi Flick is “really happy” after the club were “granted a precautionary measure” for the registrations of Dani Olmo and Pau Victor.
Olmo joined Barca from RB Leipzig in August for a reported 60million euros (£51million), but the Catalan club could only register him for the initial stage of the season due to difficulties meeting LaLiga’s wage restrictions.
Victor has also been involved in the ongoing registration issues and Barcelona had a bid to register both players rejected by LaLiga and the Spanish football federation (RFEF) on Saturday.
In a post on X, Barca said the Consejo Superior de Deportes (CSD) had decided to grant a precautionary measure for the registrations of both players.
Flick said: “I’m really happy with it, I think the whole team, the players of course – Dani and Pau – they are more than happy. It’s the right decision.”
Flick was reacting to the decision in the build-up to Wednesday’s Super Cup semi-final against Athletic Bilbao.
Despite their registration issues, Olmo and Victor were both named in Barcelona’s Super Cup party, but were not listed in Wednesday’s matchday squad.