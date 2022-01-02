Barcelona cannot register Ferran Torres after Man City transfer, manager Xavi reveals

Torres agreed a £46.7 million move to the Nou Camp earlier this week

Dylan Terry
Sunday 02 January 2022 11:38
Comments
(EPA)

Barcelona manager Xavi has revealed new signing Ferran Torres cannot be registered until the club sell players or reduce their wage bill.

Former Manchester City man Torres’ move to the Nou Camp was confirmed earlier this week as he returned to Spain in a £46.7 million move - just 18 months after leaving Valencia for the Premier League.

But he will not be able to go straight into Xavi’s squad as there are financial complications the club need to sort out in order to register the 21-year-old Spaniard.

This could involve either selling players to recoup funds and lighten the wage bill, or re-negotiating Ousmane Dembele’s contract to ensure he is on a lower salary.

Speaking on Saturday, the Barcelona manager said: “Ferran Torres is a spectacular signing, both as a player and a person.

Recommended

“He’s coming off an important injury, he has fantastic commitment, he’s going to give us a lot, I’ve no doubt about it. He can play in different positions, I’m very happy with the effort made by the club to get him.

“We’ll see how the salary cap situation is, if it’s possible right away. There has to be players leaving. If we get Dembele to resign his contract and lower his pay it will allow us to sign Torres and we hope that it can happen.

“His greatest virtue is his personality, he’s very ambitious, excited, implicated with a high commitment, you can see it in his eyes. The mentality he has is tremendous, hopefully you will be able to see it soon.”

Torres scored 16 goals in 43 games for Man City before deciding to leave after failing to settle in England during the coronavirus pandemic.

He now returns to La Liga where he made 71 appearances for Valencia during a three-season spell.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in