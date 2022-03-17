Barcelona will look to warm up to Sunday’s El Clasico against Real Madrid by advancing to the quarter-finals of the Europa League when they face Galatasaray tonight.

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 10 matches in all competitions and have found form at the right time of the season under manager Xavi ahead of a pivotal week.

The Spanish club were held to a 0-0 draw at the Nou Camp last week in the first leg of the last-16 tie and are set to receive a hostile welcome in Istanbul.

With the El Clasico just around the corner, Barcelona will look to continue their unbeaten run by reaching the last eight before travelling to the Bernabeu this weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match this evening.

When is Galatasaray vs Barcelona?

The match will kick off at 5:45pm GMT on Thursday 17 March in Istanbul, Turkey.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport Extra 3. BT Sport customers can also live stream the game on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

Team news

Galatasaray were missing several players from the first leg and their injury situation is not set to improve. It means the hosts are set to be without Arda Turan but Ryan Babel is expected to have shaken off a knock in time to feature.

Barcelona could make changes ahead of El Clasico and it is unlikely the returning Gerard Pique will be risked. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang did not start the first leg as Xavi made changes but is expected to be recalled here.

Predicted line-ups

Galatasaray: Pena; Boey, Marcao, Nelsson, Van Aanholt; Antalyali, Kutlu; Kilinc, Feghouli, Akturkoglu; Mohamed

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Alves, Araujo, Garcia, Alba; Pedri, Busquets, De Jong; Traore, Aubameyang, Torres

Odds

Galatasaray: 7/1

Draw: 4/1

Barcelona: 4/11

Prediction

Galatasaray held on admirably last time but Barcelona could enjoy more joy on the counter-attack as the hosts look to come out in front of their from fans, leading to big games from the likes of Aubameyang, Adama Traore and Ferran Torres. Galatasaray 1-3 Barcelona