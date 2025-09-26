Barcelona hit with more injury woes as striker and goalkeeper are sidelined
Barcelona play a key Champions League game next week
Barcelona's injury woes have deepened significantly with forward Raphinha and goalkeeper Joan Garcia added to the growing list of sidelined players, the LaLiga club confirmed on Friday.
Raphinha is anticipated to be out for approximately three weeks due to a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, Garcia faces a more serious setback, requiring surgery for a ruptured meniscus in his left knee, which could see him sidelined for four to six weeks depending on his recovery.
These new absences compound an already challenging situation for the Catalan giants. Midfielder Gavi is out for up to five months following knee surgery, and Fermin Lopez is also currently injured. However, there is some positive news as Lamine Yamal and Alejandro Balde are expected to return to action this weekend.
Hansi Flick's side, who remain unbeaten this season, are currently second in the LaLiga standings, two points adrift of leaders Real Madrid. They are set to host Real Sociedad on Sunday before a crucial Champions League clash against Paris St Germain on Wednesday.
The goalkeeper situation is particularly precarious, with Wojciech Szczesny likely to step in for Garcia. Garcia, who joined from Espanyol in June, had played every game this campaign as first-choice Marc-Andre ter Stegen is also currently injured.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments