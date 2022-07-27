Jump to content
Xavi ‘very happy’ with ‘special’ Ousmane Dembele after Barcelona brace against Juventus

The France international scored twice in the pre-season draw with Juventus on Tuesday

Aadi Nair
Wednesday 27 July 2022 09:46
Comments
Highlights: Barcelona 2-2 Juventus

Barcelona coach Xavi believes Ousmane Dembele is a player reborn after the France international scored twice in the 2-2 pre-season draw with Serie A side Juventus on Tuesday in Dallas.

Dembele opened the scoring with a fine solo effort, dribbling past Juan Cuadrado and Alex Sandro before drilling a fierce shot past goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, but his goal was cancelled out by Moise Kean’s equaliser.

Dembele immediately restored Barcelona’s lead, scoring his second just a minute later, only for Kean to once again draw Juventus level with a second-half strike.

Speaking after the match, Xavi lavished praise on the 25-year-old Dembele, who has struggled to make an impact since joining Barcelona in 2017, saying he has shown a marked improvement in the eight months since Xavi took charge in November last year.

“He has shown what he is capable of. He is different, special. There are not many of this type,” he told reporters. “He gives us a lot with the way we play.

“Not everyone has the ability to make a difference in the world of football and he does. He is involved and he shows it. I don’t know the Dembele from before November, I don’t know him. I am very happy with this one.”

Barcelona, who finished second in LaLiga last season, kick off their league campaign at home to Rayo Vallecano on 13 August.

