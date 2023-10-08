Jump to content

Barcelona youngster becomes new La Liga youngest goalscorer

The 16-year-old scored for Barceclona aganist Granada

Fernando Kallas
Sunday 08 October 2023 21:48
Comments
<p>Lamine Yamal scored against Granada</p>

Lamine Yamal scored against Granada

(EPA)

Barcelona’s Spain winger Lamine Yamal became LaLiga’s youngest goalscorer aged 16 years and 87 days after he stroked the ball home from close range at Granada on Sunday.

Yamal, who in August set the record as Barca’s youngest debutant in an official match, became Spain’s youngest ever international and scorer at 16 years and 57 days when he made his debut away to Georgia in a Euro 2024 qualifier in September.

Against Granada, he scored in added time before the break as LaLiga champions Barcelona were trailing 2-0.

Yamal broke the record held by Malaga’s Fabrice Olinga, who scored against Celta Vigo in 2012 aged 16 years and 98 days.

Yamal, who has a Moroccan father, was born and raised in Spain and has become a key part of Barca’s forward line.

His call-up for the senior Spain team ended the hopes of Moroccan fans that he could be persuaded to switch allegiance.

