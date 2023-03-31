Barcelona in contact with Lionel Messi over potential summer return
The Argentina international joined Paris St Germain in 2021 but his contract expires this summer.
FC Barcelona vice president Rafa Yuste has said the club has been in contact with Lionel Messi about a possible return to the Camp Nou.
Messi made a tearful farewell to Barcelona in 2021 after the Catalan club were unable to offer him a new deal amid major financial woes, instead signing a two-year contract with Paris St Germain which expires this summer.
Barca have made little secret of their desire to bring the World Cup winner back to the club, and at a press conference on Friday Yuste said they had been in touch with the Argentinian’s representatives.
“Leo and his family know the affection I have for them,” Yuste said. “I participated in the negotiations which unfortunately did not lead to a certain result.
“I’ve always had and I have this thorn in my side that Leo couldn’t continue at our club.
“Messi knows how much we appreciate him. I would love for him to come back. We’re in contact, of course, with them.”
