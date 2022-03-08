Barcelona president doesn’t regret letting Lionel Messi leave for PSG
Messi spent more than 20 years at Barcelona before joining Paris Saint-Germain last summer
Barcelona president Joan Laporta says that he does “not regret” the decision to allow Lionel Messi to leave the Camp Nou for Paris Saint-Germain last summer.
Messi had spent more than 20 years at the Catalan club, but after Barcelona fell into financial difficulties the terms of a new deal could not be realised, and the forward was able to leave as a free agent.
The Argentina captain has since secured a seventh Ballon d’Or despite enduring an injury-disrupted first season in the French capital.
Laporta admits that Messi’s departure was the “hardest decision” that he has ever had to make but the 59-year-old says he put the club first.
“It was the hardest decision I made,” Laporta told BarcaTV+ of Messi’s departure.
“I didn’t want to make the decision. Messi is the best player in history, but that was our situation.
“I had to make a big decision about Messi, but I do not regret it. No-one is above the club. With Messi the reality hit us. There’s nothing else to it.
“But Barcelona’s history continues, and with hard work and correct decisions we can return to the path of success. That’s what we’re doing.”
Messi has scored only twice in 17 Ligue 1 games for his new club.
Barcelona have had their own struggles adjusting to the end of the 34-year-old’s time at the club, moving on from Ronald Koeman as manager in October.
The Dutchman was replaced by Messi’s former teammate Xavi, who has guided the club to third in La Liga, 15 points behind leaders Real Madrid.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies