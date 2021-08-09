Barcelona dressing room ‘broken’ by Lionel Messi’s departure, reveals Gerard Pique

Gerard Pique has said Barcelona are “a bit broken” by the departure of Lionel Messi.

Messi is on the verge of joining Paris Saint-Germain after leaving Barca due to the club’s disastrous financial situation which meant they could not afford to renew his contract.

The 34-year-old remains in Spain but it is thought he could travel to Paris for a medical over the next two days.

“The team was a bit broken because of Messi’s departure,” Pique said after a 3-0 win over Juventus in the Gamper Trophy. “We’ve lost the best player of all time. It has hurt us and it hurt him too.

“You aren’t the same side in terms of talent and magic when the best player ever leaves. You lose an important attacking player, who gives you a lot of goals and assists, but you have to stay competitive.

“It isn’t one of the best days. You know that one day it has to happen, but it’s affected the team. Particularly those of us who have been sharing a dressing room with him for years.”

Pique has been named as one of Barcelona’s four captains, moving up from third rank to be vice-captain behind the new man wearing the armband, Sergio Busquets. Sergi Roberto has been promoted from fourth to third captain, and Jordi Alba has joined the leadership group as No4.