Lyon will aim to reclaim their European crown from Barcelona when they meet in the Women’s Champions League final in Turin tonight.

The French champions won five Champions Leagues in a row between 2016 and 2020, including a victory over Barcelona in the 2019, but their run was ended by rivals PSG last season.

Instead, Barcelona defeated PSG and then Chelsea to win the tournament for the first time and they have hit incredible heights since, twice selling out the Nou Camp to set attendance records for the women’s game on their run to the final.

Led by Alexia Putellas, they have the chance to assert their new supremacy over European football against a Lyon side who will want to prove that they remain the best team on the continent.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the final tonight.

When is the Women’s Champions League final?

The match will kick off at 6pm BST on Saturday 21 May at the Juventus Stadium in Turin.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on ITV 4 in the UK, with coverage starting from 5:30pm. Like the rest of the competition up to this point, the action will also be available to stream live on the DAZN YouTube channel.

What is the team news?

In a boost to Barcelona, winger Lieke Martens has been passed fit for the final. Barcelona are set to line-up with few surprises, with Sandra Paños in goal behind a centre-back pairing of Irine Parades and Mapi Leon. The right back Marta Torrejón tucks in to allow Fridolina Rolfö to fly forward on the other side. In midfield, Patri holds while Aitana Bonmatí and Alexia Putellas roam. Jennifer Hermoso plays as a false nine who can drop into midfield while Caroline Graham Hansen and Martens offer threat from wide.

The return of Ada Hegerberg has been huge for Lyon following her ACL injury and the Norway striker will lead the line. The France captain Amandine Henry is an important presence in the middle of the pitch while centre-back and skipper Wendie Renard and goalkeeper Christiane Endler are perhaps the best in their position in the world.

Predicted line-ups

Barcelona: Panos; Marta, Parades, Mapi Leon, Rolfo; Patri, Bonmati, Putellas; Graham Hansen, Hermoso, Martens

Lyon: Endler; Carpenter, Renard, Mbock Bathy, Bacha; Henry, Egurrola, Horan; D Cascarino, Hegerberg, Macario

Prediction

Barcelona are an immaculate football team and can prove so on the biggest stage and against the toughest opposition. Barcelona 3-1 Lyon