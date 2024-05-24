Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Barcelona will need to find a way to get past the most successful club in women’s football if they want to build on their recent dominance in the sport.

The Catalan club will be playing in a fourth straight Women’s Champions League final on Saturday in Bilbao against the record eight-time champions Lyon , the nemesis they have never been able to beat.

The titleholders from Spain have a shot at a statement victory by finally overcoming the storied French club and winning their third European title — all within a four-season span.

Lyon, meanwhile, will be hoping to reclaim the trophy after not getting past the quarterfinals last season and seeing the hype grow about Barcelona and its star players Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmati, who have won back-to-back player of the year awards.

“We’re coming up against a Barcelona team that is a really tidy European side, and they are the holders, so we know, above all, to respect all of our opponents,” said Lyon coach Sonia Bompastor, the first woman to win the title both as a player and coach.

“We know that all our rivals want to bring Olympique Lyonnais down a peg or two, so they’re always very motivated,” added Bompastor, who can also become the first woman to win two titles as a coach.

“Now, we are very focused on ourselves. I’ve said since the start of the season that we have a lot of quality in the group, and a squad that is very talented and very strong.”

Lyon manager Sonia Bompastor is the first woman to win the WCL as both a player and coach. ( AP )

Lyon will be playing in their 11th European final in 15 seasons. They won five titles in a row from 2016-20, and hold nearly every Women’s Champions League club record. The French side have won all four matches they’ve played against Barcelona, including 4-1 in the 2019 final in Hungary and 3-1 in the 2022 final in Italy.

Barcelona defeat Chelsea for their first European title in 2021 in Sweden and Wolfsburg for their second in 2023 in the Netherlands.

“We have the confidence of being a more experienced team,” said Barcelona coach Jonatan Giraldez, who will leave at the end of the season to join U.S. club Washington Spirit.

“We’re a team that has been growing a lot, not only in domestic competitions, international competitions, but also with the national team, of course.”

The club had nine players in the Spain squad that broke through with the nation’s first Women’s World Cup title last year, a feat eventually marred by the unwanted kiss by former Spanish federation president Luis Rubiales on player Jenni Hermoso during the awards ceremony. Barcelona also sent eight players to the final four of the inaugural Women’s Nations League, which Spain won in February.

The Catalan side are trying to become the third team to win three European titles, after the eight by Lyon and four by Eintracht Frankfurt. They made it to the final by overcoming a 1-0 first-leg deficit to Chelsea at home in the semi-finals while Lyon eliminated French rivals Paris Saint-Germain in the last four.

Lyon have lost two of their goal scorers from the 2022 final in Turin — Amandine Henry and Catarina Macario. The other, Ada Hegerberg, is doubtful to play on Saturday because of an injury.

Aitana Bonmati may hold the key to Barcelona finally defeating Lyon. ( EPA )

It will be the third time the Women’s Champions League final will take place in Spain after it was held in Getafe in 2010 — the first one-game decider for the rebranded Women’s Champions League — and San Sebastian in 2020 in an empty stadium because of the coronavirus pandemic. Saturday’s match will take place at Athletic Bilbao’s 53,000-capacity San Mames Stadium, which is expected to be filled with a majority of pro-Barcelona supporters.

It was the third straight season in which there was a 16-team home-and-away group stage in the Women’s Champions League. In all, 70 clubs from 49 nations participated, with more than 500,000 people attending the games throughout the season.

In the final on Saturday, it will be either Barcelona adding to their dominance or Lyon showing that they are still the club to beat in Europe.

“Barca and Lyon are the two best teams in Europe, without any doubt,” Giraldez said. “It will be a fun final.”