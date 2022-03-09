Barcelona president hints they may not be able to afford Adama Traore transfer
Barcelona signed Traore after seeing off interest from Tottenham but doubts have emerged over whether they can extend his deal beyond the summer
Barcelona may not be able to afford the permanent transfer of Adama Traore because of the club’s financial situation, the club’s president Joan Laporta has admitted.
Traore left Wolves in January to sign for Barcelona on a loan deal with an option to buy. The LaLiga side can make his transfer permanent but would have to pay a fee in the region of £29 million to do so.
The Spain international rejected interest from Tottenham to rejoin Barcelona, the club he began his career with but left in 2015. The winger has made a strong start to his second spell at the Camp Nou and has made four assists in his first seven appearances.
Laporte said Barcelona want to sign Traore beyond the summer but face a “difficult” decision due to the club’s debts.
“Adama has Barca DNA, he’s one of the best forwards in the world, he’s fast,” Laporte has said. “We’d love Adama Traore to stay here, it’s possible — but we’re in a difficult financial situation. We’ll see at the end of the season.”
Barcelona also completed the January signings of Ferran Torres from Manchester City and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal, with the latter signing on a free transfer.
Under Xavi, the club have improved their position in LaLiga and sit third with 12 games of the season remaining.
