Barcelona could demand Real Madrid replay over ‘phantom goal’ in El Clasico

VAR ruled Lamine Yamal’s shot had not crossed the line during Barca’s 3-2 defeat at the Bernabeu

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 23 April 2024 11:04
Lamine Yamal thought he had scored against Real Madrid, only for the officials to deem his effort had not crossed the line
Lamine Yamal thought he had scored against Real Madrid, only for the officials to deem his effort had not crossed the line (Getty Images)

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has threatened legal action and could demand a replay after his side were denied a goal against Real Madrid at the weekend.

Lamine Yamal thought he had scored in the 28th minute of Sunday’s 3-2 La Liga loss at the Bernabeu but, after a lengthy VAR check, it was ruled the ball had not crossed the line.

The Spanish competition does not use goalline technology.

Laporta has requested footage and audio of the decision-making over this “phantom goal” incident from the Spanish Football Federation and will then consider further action.

He said in a statement on the club’s website, fcbarcelona.com: “If, once this documentation has been analysed, the club understands that an error was made in the revision of the incident, we will take all available measures to reverse the situation, without discounting, obviously, any necessary legal action.

“If it is confirmed that it was a legal goal, we will move ahead and we do not discount requesting that the game be replayed, just as has happened in another game in Europe due to a VAR error.”

Barcelona boss Xavi described the disallowed goal as ‘maximum injustice’ (EPA)

Laporta was referring to a decision to replay a Belgian Pro League match between Anderlecht and Genk because of a VAR error earlier this season.

Real went on to win the match 3-2 with a stoppage-time winner from Jude Bellingham and are now 11 points clear of Barca at the top of the table.

