Barcelona must forget Champions League and focus on El Clasico with Real Madrid, says Xavi

Barcelona are on the brink of exiting the Champions League after a dramatic 3-3 draw with Inter Milan in midweek, but manager Xavi says there’s no time to dwell on their European troubles

Sports Staff
Thursday 13 October 2022 11:16
Comments
Xavi on the sideline as Barcelona draw with Inter

(Getty Images)

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez said they have no time to stew over Wednesday’s 3-3 Champions League draw with Inter Milan as their attention must be fully focused on the upcoming ‘El Clasico’ against archrivals Real Madrid.

Barcelona started strongly against Inter but defensive errors saw them trail 3-2 in the closing minutes before Robert Lewandowski’s stoppage-time equaliser secured the draw.

“Today the game was under control and in the 50th minute there was a very, very clear defensive error,” Xavi told reporters. “Then there’s the second mistake and in the end the team has paid dearly for them.

“Perhaps in LaLiga there may be a mistake and you don’t pay so dearly, but the Champions League doesn’t forgive...

“We hope that it does not affect us psychologically and we encourage the players. We continue believing and prepare for the Clasico starting tomorrow and we need to recover well because we have made a significant physical effort.”

Barca top LaLiga on goal difference ahead of Madrid, with both teams on 22 points. The pair face each other at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

Reuters

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in