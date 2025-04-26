Is Barcelona v Real Madrid on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Copa del Rey final
Everything you need to know ahead of the cup decider
Barcelona will look to inflict another damaging defeat on rivals Real Madrid as the pair meet in the Copa del Rey final.
The prospect of a season without a trophy is looming larger for Carlo Ancelotti’s side after their meek exit from the Champions League against an impressive Arsenal, with their Catalan foes topping La Liga by four points as they close in on the title.
This decider, then, may offer Real Madrid their best chance of silverware in a campaign that could prove Ancelotti’s last at the club.
While they remain dominant within Spanish football, it is the first time in more than a decade that these two sides have meet in a Copa del Rey final.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is the Copa del Rey final?
Barcelona vs Real Madrid is due to kick off at 9pm BST on Saturday 26 April at Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Premier Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 8.55pm BST. A live stream will be available for subscribers via the Premier Sports website.
Team news
Barcelona are set to be without Robert Lewandowski, who has suffered a hamstring injury. Ferran Torres is likely to start but Hansi Flick has also used Ansu Fati in a central striking role recently.
Real Madrid, meanwhile, should have Kylian Mbappe back from an ankle issue, though Eduardo Camavinga and David Alaba have been ruled out in a blow to Carlo Ancelotti’s options. Ferland Mendy’s potential return at left-back is therefore timely.
Predicted line-ups
Barcelona XI: Szczesny; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde; De Jong, Pedri, Lopez; Yamal, Torres, Raphinha.
Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Vazquez, Rudiger, Asencio, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius Jr.
Odds
Barcelona win 6/5
Real Madrid win 21/10
The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments