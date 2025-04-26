Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Barcelona will look to inflict another damaging defeat on rivals Real Madrid as the pair meet in the Copa del Rey final.

The prospect of a season without a trophy is looming larger for Carlo Ancelotti’s side after their meek exit from the Champions League against an impressive Arsenal, with their Catalan foes topping La Liga by four points as they close in on the title.

This decider, then, may offer Real Madrid their best chance of silverware in a campaign that could prove Ancelotti’s last at the club.

While they remain dominant within Spanish football, it is the first time in more than a decade that these two sides have meet in a Copa del Rey final.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Copa del Rey final?

Barcelona vs Real Madrid is due to kick off at 9pm BST on Saturday 26 April at Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Premier Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 8.55pm BST. A live stream will be available for subscribers via the Premier Sports website.

Team news

Barcelona are set to be without Robert Lewandowski, who has suffered a hamstring injury. Ferran Torres is likely to start but Hansi Flick has also used Ansu Fati in a central striking role recently.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, should have Kylian Mbappe back from an ankle issue, though Eduardo Camavinga and David Alaba have been ruled out in a blow to Carlo Ancelotti’s options. Ferland Mendy’s potential return at left-back is therefore timely.

Predicted line-ups

Barcelona XI: Szczesny; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde; De Jong, Pedri, Lopez; Yamal, Torres, Raphinha.

Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Vazquez, Rudiger, Asencio, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius Jr.

Odds

Barcelona win 6/5

Real Madrid win 21/10

