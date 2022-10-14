Barcelona to wear rapper Drake’s logo on Clasico shirts vs Real Madrid
The shirt will celebrate Drake’s achievement of becoming the first artist to surpass 50 billion streams on Spotify
Barcelona will wear a shirt bearing the logo of Drake’s OVO Sound label against Real Madrid on Sunday.
The special, one-off kit will be donned by the visiting players at the Bernabeu to mark the Canadian rapper becoming the first musician to surpass 50 billion streams on Spotify.
The Catalan club signed a long-term partnership with the audio streaming subscription service in March, and have sported the Spotify logo this season.
Barcelona players will also wear shirts with ‘Drake 50’ on the back in the warm-up ahead of El Clasico.
“Our alliance with Spotify goes beyond a mere commercial relationship. It is a strategic relationship through which we seek to bring together two worlds that can arouse emotion - namely music and football,” said Juli Guiu, Barcelona’s marketing vice-president.
“This initiative is another example of this desire and the innovative spirit of our collaboration.
“For the first time in our history, we are replacing the name of our main sponsor on the front of the jersey with an internationally acclaimed artist, Drake.
“This initiative shows our potential to become a unique platform to offer experiences that help bring us closer to our fans while reaching out to new audiences around the world.”
Barcelona are level on points with Real Madrid at the top of La Liga having conceded only once in the league this season.
OVO Sound was founded in 2012 by Drake and producer 40.
“This doesn’t feel real but it is,” the 35-year-old artist, who has topped the UK Singles Chart on six occasions, said on Instagram.
