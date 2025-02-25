Atletico deny Barcelona in thriller while Arminia Bielefeld stun Werder Bremen
Cannes also sprung an upset on an evening of cup action around Europe.
Alexander Sorloth’s stoppage-time equaliser salvaged Atletico Madrid a thrilling 4-4 draw at Barcelona in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final.
Sorloth struck in the third minute of added time as both sides fought back from two-goal deficits at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium.
Atletico raced into an early lead through Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann before Barca hit back through Pedri, Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martinez to lead 3-2 at half-time.
Robert Lewandowski struck the home side’s fourth in the second period, but late goals from Marcos Llorente and Sorloth denied Barca an advantage for the return leg.
German third tier club Arminia Bielefeld caused another upset in the DFB Pokal by defeating Bundesliga side Werder Bremen 2-1 to reach the last four.
Marius Worl’s curling effort and Bremen defender Julian Malatini’s own goal put Bielefeld 2-0 up and former Scotland winger Oliver Burke pulled one back before the visitors hit the crossbar in time added on through Amos Pieper’s header.
Inter Milan set up a Coppa Italia semi-final against rivals AC Milan as Marko Arnautovic’s stunning volley and Hakan Calhanoglu’s second-half penalty saw off Lazio 2-0.
Reims beat Ligue 1 rivals Angers 5-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw to reach the semi-finals of the Coupe de France and fourth tier Cannes upset Ligue 2 side Guingamp 3-1 to reach the last four.