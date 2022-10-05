Barcelona boss Xavi ‘p***ed off’ with VAR after defeat to Inter

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Barcelona manager Xavi says he is “p***ed off” with VAR after his side were denied two opportunities to score in their 1-0 Champions League defeat to Inter Milan.

Inter scored in the first half through Hakan Calhanoglu and in the second Barca believed they had equalised as Pedri poked home but it was chalked off as Ansu Fati handballed in the build-up. The visitors then thought they had a penalty in the final minutes but it was not given.

The defeat means Barcelona could be out of the European top flight as they sit in third place in their group with two games to go.

“I’m p*ssed off about it,” Xavi said. “We don’t understand anything. If there’s a hand from Ansu and another scores it’s a goal, and they disallow it. And the other can’t be understood. It’s an injustice, the referees should explain because we don’t understand.”

Barcelona may have been dealt a Champions League blow but they may been handed a boost in their transfer business.

There have been reports Lionel Messi has agreed to re-join his beloved Barca in July. Messi left the Spanish giants after the side were unable to fulfill their financial commitments to the striker and the Argentina international signed for Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi’s contract with the French club ends in June and the rumour mill believes he will be heading back to Barca.