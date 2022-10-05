Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Barcelona boss Xavi ‘p***ed off’ with VAR after defeat to Inter

Barcelona could be playing in the Europa League this season

Sarah Rendell
Wednesday 05 October 2022 15:03
Comments
Inzaghi hails "very important win" after 1-0 against Barcelona

Barcelona manager Xavi says he is “p***ed off” with VAR after his side were denied two opportunities to score in their 1-0 Champions League defeat to Inter Milan.

Inter scored in the first half through Hakan Calhanoglu and in the second Barca believed they had equalised as Pedri poked home but it was chalked off as Ansu Fati handballed in the build-up. The visitors then thought they had a penalty in the final minutes but it was not given.

The defeat means Barcelona could be out of the European top flight as they sit in third place in their group with two games to go.

“I’m p*ssed off about it,” Xavi said. “We don’t understand anything. If there’s a hand from Ansu and another scores it’s a goal, and they disallow it. And the other can’t be understood. It’s an injustice, the referees should explain because we don’t understand.”

Barcelona may have been dealt a Champions League blow but they may been handed a boost in their transfer business.

Recommended

There have been reports Lionel Messi has agreed to re-join his beloved Barca in July. Messi left the Spanish giants after the side were unable to fulfill their financial commitments to the striker and the Argentina international signed for Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi’s contract with the French club ends in June and the rumour mill believes he will be heading back to Barca.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in