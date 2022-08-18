Jump to content
Barnsley condemn derogatory chanting towards Bristol Rovers staff member

Rovers raised concerns over the chants.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 18 August 2022 18:23
Barnsley have vowed to take action (Will Matthews/PA)
Barnsley have vowed to take action (Will Matthews/PA)
(PA Wire)

Barnsley have condemned derogatory chanting aimed at a female member of Bristol Rovers’ staff during the Sky Bet League One game at Oakwell on Tuesday evening.

Rovers raised concerns over the chants with Barnsley, who have contacted the EFL and started an internal investigation.

A statement from Rovers read: “Bristol Rovers does not condone this behaviour and is against derogatory language used towards any member of our staff, or anyone for that matter.

“Football is a game for everyone and it is our responsibility to help tackle sexism and champion the inclusion of women in sport.”

Barnsley, who won the match 3-0, have vowed to take action.

A club statement read: “Barnsley Football Club is disappointed to learn that during Tuesday evening’s Sky Bet League One fixture against Bristol Rovers, a section of supporters participated in a chant of a discriminatory and derogatory nature.

“This is totally unacceptable and Barnsley condemn any behaviour of this manner. The club prides itself on providing an inclusive, family friendly environment.

“The Barnsley family has a large following of female supporters, staff, players and board members and we reiterate that football is a game for everyone.

“Barnsley has made contact with Bristol Rovers, Her Game Too and the EFL regarding this matter and will immediately commence an internal investigation.

“As a club, we do not want anyone visiting Oakwell to have a negative experience due to the actions of fellow supporters.”

