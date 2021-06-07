Barrow sign striker Offrande Zanzala on a two-year deal

New Barrow manager Mark Cooper has made his first signing for the League Two club with the arrival of striker Offrande Zanzala.

The 23-year-old, who spent the second half of last season on a short-term deal at Cumbria rivals Carlisle has agreed a two-year contract, the Bluebirds announced.

Zanzala, who scored five times in 22 appearances at Brunton Park, turned down new terms with Carlisle to make the cross-county move to Barrow.

The Congo-born forward is a product of Derby’s academy and had spells at Stevenage, Chester Accrington and Crewe.