Former England striker Ian Wright has backed a road safety campaign that will see non-league Basingstoke Town’s football shirts redesigned with a seatbelt motif.

The one-off shirts will be worn for the club's home game against Merthyr Town on Saturday.

Trading the usual three vertical blue stripes for a single diagonal blue stripe, the redesigned kit aims to highlight the importance of wearing a seatbelt.

The campaign, organised by the AA Charitable Trust, will extend beyond the shirts to include "Buckle Up" messaging on perimeter boards, napkins, car park flags, and even beer mats at the Winklebury Football Complex stadium.

Wright, 61, emphasised the life-saving potential of seatbelts: "Wearing a seat belt is the simplest thing you can do to protect yourself when you’re in a car, no matter if you’re driving or getting a lift. It reduces the risk of death in a crash by 50 per cent."

Analysis by the AA Charitable Trust found 43 per cent of passengers aged 17-29 who died in crashes on Britain’s roads between 2019 and 2023 were unbelted.

open image in gallery A football club’s match shirts have been redesigned to feature a seat belt motif as part of a road safety campaign backed by former England striker Ian Wright ( AA )

The figure for passengers of all ages was 27 per cent.

The analysis also found 29 per cent of young drivers who die in crashes are not wearing a seat belt, of which 95 per cent are male.

AA Charitable Trust director Edmund King said: “For any football club, young players are their most valuable assets and therefore ensuring they stay safe on the roads is vitally important.

“Research shows that teenagers are most at risk from serious injury as passengers or drivers when unbelted.

“Even on short journeys it’s absolutely vital to wear your seat belt.

“We hope this initiative will inspire other clubs to consider backing our campaign and even switching their kits for a one-off match.”

Drivers can be handed a £100 on-the-spot fixed penalty notice if they are caught not wearing a seat belt when they are supposed to.

If the case goes to court they could be fined up to £500.

open image in gallery Arsenal legend Ian Wright with a Basingstoke Town football club kit whose match shirts have been redesigned to feature a seat belt motif as part of a road safety campaign ( AA/PA Wire )

The AA Charitable Trust has previously called for new drivers caught behind the wheel unbelted to be handed six penalty points, meaning they could lose their licence.

Future of roads minister Lilian Greenwood said: “This eye-catching campaign is a brilliant way to reach young people with a life-saving message.

“Buckling up takes seconds but cuts your risk of death in half.

“With so many young passengers still not wearing seat belts, this football partnership is exactly the kind of creative thinking we need to keep our young people safe.

“Our Think! Click campaign similarly reminds young drivers and passengers to belt up on every journey, and in every seat.”

Basingstoke Town chairman Jack Miller said: “The seat belt kit is a striking reminder of a simple action that saves lives, and we’re proud to wear it.

“Hopefully, it sparks conversations and makes a lasting impact.”