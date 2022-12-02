I am over the moon – Bath striker Alex Fletcher returns home after brain surgery

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bath striker Alex Fletcher has been discharged from hospital and returned home to continue his recovery from a severe head injury suffered last month.

Bath’s National League South fixture against Dulwich Hamlet on November 8 was abandoned after Fletcher collided with an advertising hoarding at Twerton Park in the fifth minute.

The 23-year-old was taken by ambulance to hospital and underwent emergency neurosurgery and had previously said he was on a “long road to recovery.”

In an update posted by the club on social media, Fletcher wrote: “I am over the moon to tell you that I have now been discharged from hospital and I am back at home with my fiance Ellie to continue my rehabilitation following my brain surgery just over three weeks ago.

“Whilst I know that it may take some time to get back out on to the pitch, I would like to take this opportunity to thank you all once again for your incredible care, love and support.

“It would not have been possible for me to get to this stage without you all.”