Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liverpool make approach for Bayer Leverkusen forward Florian Wirtz

The 22-year-old Germany international has been rated at £125million.

Carl Markham
Friday 23 May 2025 21:05 BST
Liverpool are chasing Bayer Leverkusen striker Florian Wirtz (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool are chasing Bayer Leverkusen striker Florian Wirtz (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Archive)

Liverpool’s pursuit of Florian Wirtz has taken a significant step forward after the club approached Bayer Leverkusen, the PA news agency understands.

The club have held an interest in the 22-year-old playmaker for some time and his anticipated exit from the deposed Bundesliga champions was expected to spark a scramble for his signature.

Manchester City and Bayern Munich were also said to be in the running for one of the major stars in Germany but it was reported the Premier League club cooled their interest due to the rising cost of the deal, while Leverkusen are reluctant to sell to one of their domestic rivals.

Liverpool now appear to have moved to the front of the queue for the £125million-rated forward after opening talks with the German club.

That has undoubtedly been helped by the fact they had already been in contact with Leverkusen regarding Jeremie Frimpong, triggering the right-sided utility player’s £30m release clause and holding a medical this week.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in