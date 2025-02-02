Napoli concede late equaliser after Inter Milan also share spoils

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Napoli missed the chance to move five points clear at the top of Serie A as they were held to a last-gasp 1-1 draw at Roma on Sunday.

The leaders had hoped to take advantage of nearest rivals Inter Milan’s own 1-1 draw earlier on Sunday but were undone in stoppage time at the Stadio Olimpico.

Leonardo Spinazzola put Napoli on course for victory but Angelino denied them in the second additional minute.

That made Stefan de Vrij’s late leveller for Inter in a breathless derby against AC Milan at the San Siro all the more valuable.

De Vrij also netted in stoppage time as Inter, after hitting the woodwork three times, were finally rewarded for a strong finish against their arch-rivals.

Tijjani Reijnders had given Milan – who had beaten Inter in their two previous meetings this season – the lead on the stroke of half-time.

New signing Randal Kolo Muani sparked a second-half revival as Juventus climbed to fourth with a 4-1 win over Empoli.

The on-loan Paris St Germain forward struck twice in the space of three minutes after the hour as Juve hit back after Mattia De Sciglio’s fourth-minute opener. Dusan Vlahovic and Francisco Conceicao wrapped up the win late on after Empoli had Youssef Maleh sent off.

Fiorentina moved to fifth with a 2-1 win over Genoa after goals from Moise Kean and Albert Gudmundsson.

Barcelona cut the gap to LaLiga leaders Real Madrid to four points with a 1-0 home victory over Alaves.

Robert Lewandowski scored the only goal just after the hour as Barca capitalised on Real’s loss to Espanyol on Saturday.

The Catalans remain third, three points behind second-placed Atletico Madrid. The game was overshadowed somewhat by a nasty clash of heads that forced off Barca star Gavi and Alaves’ Tomas Conechny after 14 minutes.

Also in Spain, struggling Valencia claimed a crucial 2-1 win over Celta Vigo and Osasuna beat Real Sociedad by the same scoreline. Real Betis and Athletic Bilbao drew 2-2.

German champions Bayer Leverkusen moved back within six points of leaders Bayern Munich with a 3-1 win over relegation-threatened Hoffenheim at the BayArena.

Goals from Victor Boniface and Jeremie Frimpong put them in command in the first half before Patrik Schick added a third after the break.

Hoffenheim pulled one back through Gift Orban after Leverkusen’s Alejandro Grimaldo was dismissed but the hosts held on.

Can Uzun scored an 81st-minute equaliser as third-placed Eintracht Frankfurt salvaged a 1-1 draw against Wolfsburg.

In France, Luis Henrique scored an 85th-minute winner as second-placed Marseille beat Lyon 3-2 in Ligue 1. Mason Greenwood and Adrien Rabiot were also on target for the victors.

Nice were held to a 1-1 draw at Toulouse while Angers v Le Havre also ended 1-1. Nantes edged their clash at Reims 2-1 and Rennes beat Strasbourg 1-0 with a last-minute Ludovic Blas winner.