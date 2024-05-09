Bayer Leverkusen set unbeaten record with 97th-minute equaliser against Roma

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Bayer Leverkusen staged a stunning late comeback to move into the Europa League final with a 2-2 draw at home against Roma as they won 4-2 on aggregate and set the longest unbeaten run in all competitions including European matches.

Bundesliga champions Leverkusen, who have also reached this month’s German Cup final as they chase a treble, played their 49th match without defeat to surpass Benfica’s record set from 1963-65 but they had to battle for the second leg draw.

Xabi Alonso’s side, who have 40 wins in their unbeaten run, will face Italian side Atalanta in the May 22 final in Dublin. It will be a third European final for Leverkusen, who won their only continental title when they lifted the UEFA Cup in 1988 and lost in the 2002 Champions League showpiece.

Roma knew they had a mountain to climb after losing the first leg 2-0 at home but they remained composed in an evenly contested match in which Leverkusen gradually seized control.

( AP )

Leverkusen’s Exequiel Palacios struck the post just before halftime, with the rebound deflecting off Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar’s back, but Evan Ndicka cleared the danger. Svilar then made another acrobatic save just before the break, denying Amine Adli and then blocking the rebound.

Despite Leverkusen’s pressure Roma took the lead with a penalty from Leandro Paredes just before halftime after Jonathan Tah fouled Sardar Azmoun. Paredes scored with another spot kick in the 66th minute after Adam Hlozek handled.

With eight minutes remaining, a Leverkusen corner confused the visiting defence, including the until then excellent Svilar, leading to defender Gianluca Mancini inadvertently deflecting the ball into his own net at the far post.

Late substitute Joseph Stanisic then secured Leverkusen’s place in the record books deep into stoppage time with the equaliser after a skilful move into the box to delight the ecstatic home fans and leave battling Roma distraught.

In the final in Dublin on May 22 they will take on Atalanta, who eased to a 3-0 victory over Marseille for a 4-1 aggregate win to reach their first European showpiece.

Ademola Lookman put the Italians ahead on the half-hour mark, Matteo Ruggeri made it two seven minutes after half-time and El Bilal Toure added a third in injury time.