Bayern Munich set to play matches without fans as Covid cases soar

Bayern Munich are expected to host their upcoming Champions League fixture against Barcelona behind closed doors after Markus Söder, the Minister-President of Bavaria, said sports events will be held in empty stadiums due to rising coronavirus infection rates.

Soder said on Tuesday that fans would be blocked from attending matches in Bavaria, regardless of there being an agreement to do so nationwide. “It makes no sense to allow spectators again for the foreseeable future,” Soder told regional broadcaster Bayern 2. “If that doesn’t work on the federal level, we will do it for Bavaria alone.”

Soder didn’t give a specific timetable for his plan, with Bayern’s match against Barcelona - their next home game - scheduled to take place on 8 December. Fellow Bavarian Bundesliga sides, Augsburg and Greuther Furth, would also be affected by the measures.

Rising infection rates have already caused Bayern’s permitted stadium capacity to be reduced to 75% for home matches, with supporters required to show proof of a negative test as well as evidence of vaccination or recent recovery from coronavirus.

RB Leipzig’s Champions League fixture against Manchester City is already set to be played behind closed doors after Saxony became the first state to stop fans from attending matches.