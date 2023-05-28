Jump to content

Watch live: Bayern Munich celebrates 11th consecutive Bundesliga win

Sophie Thompson
Sunday 28 May 2023 16:30
Bayern Munich are celebrating their record 11th German Bundesliga title at Munich's town hall today (28 May), after the team beat Köln 2-1 this weekend.

Players will appear on the balcony to cheering crowds below, with fans taking over the streets of Munich to celebrate.

An initial goal from Kingsley Coman in the 8th minute put the team 1-0 up, before Köln's Ljubicic equalized in minute 81.

After a short time under Thomas Tuchel's leadership and a few last minute changes, Jamal Musialia’s 89th minute goal took the win for Munich.

Borussia Dortmund were tipped to win the title initially, but a 2-2 draw with Mainz saw their dreams shattered.

Munich will now face off in a friendly against Manchester City in July, and another with Liverpool in August.

