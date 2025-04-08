Is Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League quarter-final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Champions League returns this week with the first leg of some blockbuster quarter-finals.

Two former champions go head-to-head as Bayern Munich welcome Inter Milan to the Allianz Arena for the first leg of their last-eight tie, nearly 15 years on from the Italian side’s victory over their hosts this week in the 2010 final.

Vincent Kompany’s squad have a narrow edge over the visitors, having won five of their nine meetings in the competition so far, and won their most recent meetings in the 2022/23 group stage, 2-0 both home and away.

Bayern thrashed fierce rivals Bayer Leverkusen 5-0 across two legs in the last 16, while Inter overcame Dutch side Feyenoord 4-1 to reach the final eight.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the tie:

When is Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan?

The first leg of the Champions League quarter-final is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 8 April at the Allianz Arena.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live via TNT Sports 1 and discovery+, with coverage from 7.30pm BST. You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here , for £30.99 per month.

Team news

Bayern suffered a blow in their last outing, a 3-1 win over Augsburg, as playmaker Jamal Musiala suffered a hamstring tear. The 22-year-old has been ruled out of Tuesday’s clash and will likely miss the rest of the season.

Alphonso Davies and Dayot Upamecano are both out with knee injuries, while Manuel Neuer, who has a calf problem, and Kingsley Coman are doubts.

The visitors will assess Alessandro Bastoni after he was withdrawn at half-time in their 2-2 draw at Parma with a knee issue.

Mehdi Taremi, Piotr Zielinski and Denzel Dumfries are all out with injuries and Kristjan Asllani is set to miss the first leg through a one-game suspension for picking up a series of yellow cards.

Predicted line-ups

Bayern Munich XI: Urbig; Laimer, Kim, Dier, Guerreiro; Palhinha, Kimmich; Olise, Muller, Sane; Kane

Inter Milan XI: Sommer; Acerbi, Bisseck, Bastoni; Darmian, Calhanoglu, Frattesi, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez

Odds

Bayern Munich win 19/20

Draw 12/5

Inter Milan win 11/4

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.