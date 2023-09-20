Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester United were made to suffer in Germany after a promising start to their Champions League opener against Bayern Munich.

Christian Eriksen should have opened the scoring inside the first five minutes only to be denied by a sharp save from Sven Ulreich. United were quick to transition the ball up the pitch and looked comfortable in the game until a howler from Andre Onana gave the hosts the opening goal.

Leroy Sane added a second before the break following a wonderful solo run from Jamal Musiala who took the ball through midfield before pulling it back to Sane for the finish.

Rasmus Hojlund netted his first goal for United to give them hope of a comeback after the break but Harry Kane restored the host’s cushion with a beautifully taken penalty.

The goals kept on coming with three being scored late. Casemiro bagged a brace either side of a Mathys Tel rocket but United couldn’t get the win.

Here’s how all the players rated at the Allianz Arena:

Bayern Munich

Sven Ulreich - 6. Denied Christian Eriksen an opening goal in the fourth minute after his defenders lost the ball deep in their own half and kept out a wild shot from Marcus Rashford. Could do nothing about Rasmus Hojlund’s or Casemiro’s goals and unfortunate to conced three.

Konrad Laimer - 6. Thought primarily about getting forward on the wing and linked up nicely with Leroy Sane to exploit the spaces in behind Sergio Reguilon.

Dayot Upamecano - 7. Stayed switched on to cover Laimer’s forward runs, handled Rashford and Hojlund with composure and poise until United’s first goal.

Minjae Kim - 6. A top partner for Upamecano against a United attack that lacked persistent bite. Drove the ball up the pitch a couple of times but went to sleep late in the game with the match won.

Alphonso Davies - 7. Stuck a foot on the ball first when tackling Facundo Pellestri, stopping the Uruguayan youngster from scoring a simple tap-in early in the match.

Joshua Kimmich - 6. Was a valuable link between defence and attack providing pressure high up the pitch towards the end of the game.

Leon Goretzka - 6. Commanding in midfield though wasn’t put under enough pressure from United’s attacking personnel. Took umbrage with a tackle on Kane from Lisandro Martinez and got booked.

Leroy Sane - 9. His movement off the ball caused real problems and he was Bayern’s biggest threat. Scored the opening goal and curled one past the post in the first half before hitting the post in the second.

Jamal Musiala - 8. Developing a solid relationship with Harry Kane making several forward runs when the England captain dropped back. A wonderful solo run and cutback set up Bayern’s second goal.

Serge Gnabry - 7. Drifted into space inside the box and slotted a clinical finish past Andre Onana to double his team’s lead in the first half.

Harry Kane - 8. Went through several spells without touching the ball but proved his quality by setting up the first goal thanks to some top quality hold up play and slotted home a perfect penalty when called on.

Subs: Kingsley Coman - 6, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting - 7, Mathys Tel - 8, Thomas Muller - n/a

Leroy Sane scored Bayern’s second goal after Jamal Musiala’s individual set-up (Getty Images)

Manchester United

Andre Onana – 5. Picked out a few good passes and made some nice saves but all that is overshadowed by a howler that allowed Sane’s shot to sneak under him and give Bayern the lead.

Diogo Dalot – 6. Out-paced and out-classed by Musiala in the build-up to the second goal. Seemed to suffer from a lack of confidence like most of United’s defence but was willing to put his body on the line.

Victor Lindelof - 6. Dealt well with the aerial balls into the box but got caught a couple of times out of position and didn’t have the legs to recover properly.

Lisandro Martinez - 6. Grew frustrated as the night went on before getting into a scrap with Leon Goretzka and earning an unnecessary yellow card.

Sergio Reguilon - 7. Wasn’t afraid to make sharp forward runs trying to force United into the final third whilst also relishing the battle against Sane. Looks to be settling into his role at left-back.

Casemiro - 8. The more defensive of United’s two holding midfielders, sat deep to keep the shape compact and provide cover for the back line but played a couple of wonderful passes over the top for Bruno Fernandes before scoring two late goals with his first real forays up the pitch.

Christian Eriksen - 5. Latched onto a loose ball early in the game but drilled a shot straight at the goalkeeper when he should have scored. Harshly judged to have handled the ball inside the box leading to the penalty.

Facundo Pellestri - 5. Failed to toe United ahead early in the game and was denied any better chances for the rest of the match.

Bruno Fernandes - 7. Was the playmaker for most of United’s attacks and led the press well off the ball. Misplaced a couple of difficult passes but was always looking to get the ball into the box even with his team chasing the game. Assisted Casemiro for the third goal.

Marcus Rashford - 6. Pacey down the line, getting the better of Laimer on a few occasions. Set up Hojlund’s goal with a deft touch inside the penalty area but needs to be more creative in the wide areas.

Rasmus Hojlund - 7. Made an impact at the top of the pitch with a well taken goal in the second half. His first for the club and signs are there that he’ll get plenty more.

Subs: Scott McTominay 6, Anthony Martial - n/a, Alejandro Garnacho - n/a