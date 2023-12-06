Jump to content

Football rumours: Race hotting up in pursuit of Joao Palhinha

Premier League clubs join Bayern Munich in pursuit of Fulham’s Portuguese midfielder.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 06 December 2023 06:19
Fulham’s Joao Palhinha (left) and Manchester United’s Mason Mount battle for the ball (PA)
(PA Wire)

What the papers say

Bayern Munich will face stiff competition in their pursuit off Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha, 28. The Daily Telegraph reports at least two Premier League sides are watching the Portuguese player ahead of the January transfer window.

Arsenal are eyeing a move for Juventus youngster Kenan Yildiz, according to The Sun via Turkish-Football. The 18-year-old moved from Bayern Munich in the summer and earned his first Turkish call-up in October.

Jadon Sancho remains on course for a January exit from Manchester United. The Daily Mirror reports the England winger, 23, is “training like a beast” to prepare for the transfer window.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Douglas Luiz: Aston Villa have put a £110million price tag on the midfielder to fend off interest, according to Football Transfers with Arsenal leading the pursuers.

Samuel Iling-Junior: Tottenham and Newcastle are interested in the English winger, 20, with Juventus making him available, according to Italian publication Tuttomercatoweb.

