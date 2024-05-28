Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has not been included in Belgium’s Euro 2024 squad but Axel Witsel has come out of retirement to be included in the 25-man group.

The 32-year-old Courtois has been injured for the majority of the season, with a knee problem which required surgery. He has returned to play four times for the Spanish champions this season, but Red Devils boss Domenico Tedesco stated last month that he would not select the former Chelsea keeper for this summer’s tournament.

And he has been true to his word, instead including Wolfsburg’s Koen Casteels, Luton goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski and Nottingham Forest’s Matz Sels.

There is strong Premier League representation in the squad with Manchester City duo Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku joined by Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard, Aston Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans, Leicester defender Wout Faes, Everton’s Amadou Onana and Fulham utility player Timothy Castagne.

The formerly-retired Witsel has also been coaxed back to appear at the Euros at the age of 35.

De Bruyne and Witsel are remaining members of the so-called golden generation of Belgian players. While De Bruyne’s presence was expected, Witsel’s was a surprise after Tedesco dropped him from his first squad last year and the midfielder announced his retirement from international football shortly after.

But Tedesco said Witsel’s recent excellent showings with Atletico Madrid convinced him to give the 130-cap veteran a recall and insists there are no hard feelings between the pair.

Axel Witsel will continue his Belgium career this summer ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

“First of all, it’s about the quality,” Tedesco said. “There is no doubt he is a high-quality player. We need him, he is an experienced player, he can help the young players. Whether he is playing or not, we have a good feeling with him.”

Witsel can play in midfield or defence and that versatility has increased his value. “He has started to play as a central defender, it changed a lot,” Tedesco added. “As just a (number) six, probably he would not be in the squad today. I have to be very transparent.”

Belgium, who went out at the group stage of the 2022 World Cup, begin their Euro 2024 campaign against Slovakia on June 17.

Belgium’s 25-man squad for Euro 2024:

Goalkeepers: Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest), Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg), Thomas Kaminski (Luton).

Defenders: Wout Faes (Leicester), Timothy Castagne (Fulham), Arthur Theate (Rennes), Jan Vertonghen (Anderlecht), Axel Witsel (Atletico Madrid), Zeno Debast (Anderlecht), Thomas Meunier (Trabzonspor), Maxim De Cuyper (Club Brugge)

Midfielders: Aster Vranckx (Wolfsburg), Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa), Orel Mangala (Lyon), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Arthur Vermeeren (Atletico Madrid), Amadou Onana (Everton)

Forwards: Romelu Lukaku (Roma), Charles De Ketelaere (Atalanta), Jeremy Doku (Manchester City), Lois Openda (Leipzig), Leandro Trossard (Arsenal), Johan Bakayoko (PSV Eindhoven), Dodi Lukebakio (Sevilla), Yannick Carrasco (Al-Shabab)

Additional reporting by AP