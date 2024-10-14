Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



France and Belgium both go into the Nations League match on the back of positive results when they meet in Brussels on Monday.

Despite the absence of Kylian Mbappe, France cruised to a 4-1 win against Israel in Budapest, while Belgium came back from two goals behind to secure a draw against Italy.

When the two teams met in the summer, France knocked Belgium out of the Euros courtesy of a solitary own goal from Jan Vertonghen.

When the two teams met in last month’s Nations League, France secured a comfortable 2-0 win, but the home side will be looking to improve on home soil.

Here’s everything you need to know

When is it?

France vs Belgium in the Nations League kicks off at 7.45pm BST at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on Monday, October 14.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live for free on ViaPlay International’s YouTube channel.

Team news

Belgium go into the game without Amadou Onana, Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne.

France will continue to be without Kylian Mbappe after he withdrew from the squad through injury, and Antoine Griezmann after he announced his decision to retire from international football last month.

Predicted line-ups

Belgium XI: Casteels, Castagne, Debast, Faes, Theate, De Cuyper, Tielemans, Mangala, Trossard, Openda, Doku

France XI: Maignan, Kounde, Konate, Saliba, Hernandez, Tchouameni, Camavinga, Guendouzi, Olise, Kolo Muani, Barcola

Odds

Belgium 11/5

Draw 12/5

France 29/20

Prediction

It will not be as straightforward for France as their game against Israel, and Belgium have some strong players. Belgium 1-2 France.