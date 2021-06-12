Belgium vs Russia LIVE: Euro 2020 team news, line-ups and latest build-up
Follow all the latest updates from the Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg as day two of Euro 2020 gets under way
Belgium, as one of the main favourites for Euro 2020, will have plenty of eyeballs on them tonight when they take on Russia, one of the co-hosts for this tournament.
Roberto Martinez’s Red Devils are in Russia without Kevin De Bruyne or Axel Witsel, but they still have plenty of firepower in the first of two games in this Group B, with Denmark also ready to host Belgium in front of their own fans in Copenhagen.
That will complicate what should otherwise be a straight-forward group for Belgium, with Finland completing the quartet.
Belgium’s qualification campaign was sensational, scoring 40 and conceding just three, with a perfect ten wins from their ten games, that momentum has carried through despite the postponement of the tournament due to Covid-19, with 12 wins from 16 matches (three draws and just one loss).
Thibaut Courtois meanwhile has played down any concerns about a Covid-19 outbreak, following Russia midfielder Andrei Mostovoy testing positive for the virus and being replaced in the squad by defender Roman Yevgenyev on Friday, adding to breakouts in the Netherlands, Spain and Sweden squads.
“It is not something that frightens us. It is something that has happened a lot over the last season in many leagues,” said the Real Madrid goalkeeper. “We are kind of used to that. It is unfortunate for them but I think we are protected and I don’t think we have a problem with that. When you play against a team that you’ve already played previously, you know them a little better. You know their weak points a little better and that’s always a good thing, although I suppose it could also count against you the other way round. But we know each other well and we are again well prepared for tomorrow.
“The first match, everyone may still play with the handbrake on, so as not to give anything away, especially defensively. But I hope we will play well from the kick off tomorrow. We play in Russia. We have already won here and hopefully we do it again and it becomes the start of a good month.”
Follow live updates below:
Euro 2020: Belgium vs Russia
As we await Uefa’s announcement about Christian Eriksen and the Denmark vs Finland game, let’s look to happier news. As of yet the Belgium vs Russia game is scheduled to kick off at 8pm.
There’s no word on whether that game will be postponed but team news has been released. Check it out:
Belgium XI: Courtois, Alderweireld, Boyata, Vertonghen; Castagne, Tielemans, Dendoncker, T. Hazard; Mertens, Lukaku, Carrasco
Euro 2020: Denmark vs Finland postponed
Christian Eriksen is awake according to the Danish Football federation.
Euro 2020: Christian Eriksen taken to hospital
As we wait for further updates from Uefa, messages of support and well wishes for Christian Eriksen have flooded social media. The 29-year-old has been moved to hospital and is in a stable condition according to Uefa.
Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch three minutes before half-time in Denmark’s game vs Finland. He was immediately treated by medical professionals and the match was postponed.
Uefa posted the following update on Twitter stating that Eriksen has since been transferred to hospital and has been stabilised.
A crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information is due at 18:45 UK time.
Euro 2020: Denmark vs Finland suspended
Eriksen collapses during Euro 2020 game
The Inter Milan midfielder stumbled to the turf towards the end of the first half against Finland at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen
All thoughts of the game have gone out of the window. The stadium has come to a complete stand still. Everyone is trying to deal with the shock.
We’re all just praying for Christian Eriksen’s recovery.
Euro 2020: Denmark vs Finland suspended
The scenes of Christian Eriksen were very reminiscent of Fabrice Muamba’s on field collapse while playing for Bolton Wanderers in 2012.
He suffered a cardiac arrest but thankfully recovered although never played again.
All our thoughts are with Christian Eriksen’s family and teammates and we hope he pulls through.
Euro 2020: Denmark vs Finland suspended
There is no new information about Christian Eriksen’s condition but the game has been suspended because of the medical emergency.
Euro 2020: Denmark 0 - 0 Finland
The Finland players have left the pitch and headed into the changing room area. The medical staff are still working on Christian Eriksen. Sheets are being held up around the player as they continue their work.
Euro 2020: Denmark 0 - 0 Finland
The stadium is in total shock. Some of the Danish players are in tears. There’s no word yet on Eriksen’s condition. The television camera’s are avoiding that area of the pitch.
