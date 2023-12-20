Republic of Ireland to host friendlies against Belgium and Switzerland in March
Ireland will take on Belgium on March 23 with the Switzerland game following three days later.
The Republic of Ireland will face Belgium and Switzerland at the Aviva Stadium in March.
The first of the two friendlies will see Belgium visit Dublin on March 23 for a 5pm kick-off, with Switzerland following three days later at 7.45pm.
Ireland last faced Belgium in a 2-2 draw in March last year, while Switzerland will play a match in Dublin for the first time since a 1-1 draw in September 2019 in a European Championship qualifier.
Ireland are currently without a manager after Stephen Kenny’s contract was not renewed following the end of a disappointing Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.
They finished fourth in Group B, with their only points coming from two victories against Gibraltar.
Ireland will also play a friendly double-header in June, with the opposition to be announced at a later date, before the start of the Nations League in September.