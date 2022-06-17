Blackburn set to listen to offers for Ben Brereton Diaz
Rovers might ask £20million for Brereton Diaz, who is a target for Sevilla and has attracted the interest of several other clubs
Blackburn Rovers could listen to offers for Ben Brereton Diaz this summer rather than letting the Chile striker leave for free next year.
Rovers might ask £20million for Brereton Diaz, who is a target for Sevilla and has attracted the interest of several other clubs.
Brereton Diaz’s deal at Ewood Park was due to expire this summer but Rovers triggered an option for a one-year extension. However, if they do not sell him, they run the risk of losing their most valuable player without getting a fee.
New director of football Gregg Broughton wants to have talks with Brereton Diaz and his representatives and said: “At any stage of a player’s career, the time will be right for them to leave the club and if the time is right also for the club then you have to do that.”
Brereton Diaz came to wider prominence last summer after his call-up for Chile, scoring in the Copa America and then having the best season of his career at club level.
He became the first Blackburn player since Alan Shearer to score 20 goals before January, though he only added two more thereafter.
