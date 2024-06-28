Everton’s Ben Godfrey close to Atalanta move
The defender has travelled to Italy for a medical ahead of an expected switch to the Serie A side
Ben Godfrey has travelled to Italy for a medical after Everton agreed a £10m fee to sell him to Atalanta.
The defender, who also attracted interest from Lyon, is set to join the Europa League winners in a surprise switch.
Godfrey only had one year left on his contract at Goodison Park and Everton risked losing him on a free transfer if they did not sell him this summer.
The 26-year-old has made 93 appearances for Everton but only started 13 Premier League games last season and 10 in 2022-23.
Godfrey had an outstanding first season at Goodison Park following his £20m move from Norwich in 2020 and went on to win two England caps. But since then, injuries and Covid have interrupted his Everton career and he has not been a regular under current manager Sean Dyche.
While Everton are willing to let Godfrey leave, they have rejected a £35m offer from Manchester United for centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite and given new contracts to veteran full-backs Ashley Young and Seamus Coleman.
Godfrey will become Everton’s second summer sale after Lewis Dobbin went to Aston Villa for £9m and is now in line to play Champions League football for Atalanta next season.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments