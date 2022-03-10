Burnley captain Ben Mee ruled out of Clarets clash with Brentford
The centre-back missed last Saturday’s defeat to Chelsea with a shin injury.
Burnley captain Ben Mee is not fit to face Brentford in this weekend’s crunch relegation clash.
The centre-back missed last Saturday’s defeat to Chelsea with a shin injury and has not recovered in time for the trip to London.
“Ben Mee is going to need a bit of time, certainly not a few days, but hopefully not too long,” said manager Sean Dyche.
“The break will benefit him. We thought it was a knock (but it is) a very tiny hairline kind of situation on his fibula, which is non weight-bearing, but it still needs taking care of.
“It’s a real blow to him and a blow to us because we thought it was just a knock and it’s ended up being more than that, though it’s not anything too drastic.
“It just needs a little extra time to calm down.”
